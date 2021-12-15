Boulder businesses, shoppers affected by wild wind

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Winds reached up to 91 mph in Boulder Wednesday, with some gusts hitting the best of parts of the city.



Pearl Street is usually one of the busier spots in the city but Wednesday’s wind turned the busy mall into a ghost town.

Cory Schnabel and his crew at Ruthies on Pearl Street came ready to work Wednesday, until the wind hit. Winds shut businesses down left and right along the busy shopping center.

“They look cold, they look miserable. They look like they want some out warm food that we can’t give them today,” Schnabel said.

“We were going to go check out some stuff at Black Diamond but their computer system went down. So now we’re just going to wander around and see what else is open,” shoppers Stacey and Connie said, visiting Boulder from Los Angeles.

While businesses were disappointed they could not stay open, they took it in stride.

“The hot food will have to cool down properly, the iced ones will have to go back into the fridge everything else, luckily since we couldn’t really open, it’s already put away and in the freezer. So it’s not going to be too much of a project to shut down,” Schnabel said.

The winds were unusual for Coloradans but tourists were downright confused by the big gusts.

Xcel Energy said they do not know when businesses on Pearl Street should expect power to be restored but they have dispatched extra crews to get it back up as soon as possible.