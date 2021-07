Summer is in full swing and one local company is making it easier to enjoy a cocktail a two without any hassles.

Boulder-based Cocktail Squad is a cocktail in a can perfect for those summer bbq, picnics and relaxing by the pool.

With six classic flavors – Gin & Tonic, Vodka Soda, Margarita, Greyhound, Whiskey Sour, and Bourbon Smash –convenient, portable and delicious. All products are 10% ABV, gluten-free or gluten-removed.