Dr. Jeffrey Bennett is getting everyone prepared for the next historic US eclipse by releasing a new book titled, “Totality! An Eclipse Book in Science and Rhyme“. The book will also be launched to Int’l Space Station for “Story Time From Space”, making this his 7th kids’ book to be read from space.

There two eclipse events coming up, the next is on Oct. 14th, 2023 which will be an annular solar eclipse and the next major solar eclipse will be on April 8, 2024. Here’s a map of where you can go see these eclipses. After that the next Total Solar Eclipse visible from the US won’t come until 2045.

While all eclipses are worth seeing, a total solar eclipse is much more spectacular than any other eclipse, because it is the only eclipse in which:

1. Day turns to night, allowing you to see planets and bright stars around the eclipsed Sun.

2. You’ll be able to see the Sun’s spectacular corona.

3. You’ll get the full experience of the progression to totality, including changes in lighting, temperature, and animal behavior, plus the beautiful diamond ring effect, just before totality begins (and when it ends).

4. Remember that you can and should remove your eclipse glasses during the brief period of totality, but don’t look toward the Sun without them at any other time.



Tips for viewing:

1. Get everyone in your group a pair of eclipse glasses or create a pinhole camera. The new Totality! book includes 2 pair of eclipse glasses and fun and educational eclipse activities for all ages.

2. Download the Totality! app on your phone

3. To experience totality, you must be located somewhere along the path of totality on eclipse day, with clear enough skies so that you can see the Sun. here’s a map

4. Choose a location you can actually get to.

5. Choose a location with a good chance of clear skies during the eclipse. Many eclipse websites will tell you the likelihood of clouds based on historical weather data.

6. Try to get as much time in totality as possible. Totality can never last more than about 7-1/2 minutes, and for most eclipses, the maximum length is much shorter.

If you would like to meet Dr. Jeffrey Bennet and get a copy of his book signed, come visit him on Oct. 8th at 11am at the Fiske Planetarium on the University of Colorado at Boulder campus.