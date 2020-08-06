Boulder and Xcel reach tentative deal on energy goals

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Boulder may have a new path to reach clean energy goals after ten years of seeking control of it’s own municipal power, city officials said on Thursday.
If approved, Boulder would discontinue efforts to establish a local utility and remain customers of Xcel Energy.
The 20-year franchise agreement between Xcel and the city would create clean generation and innovative grid projects, establish carbon emission caps and target collaborative efforts on Colorado renewables and regulations.
A public hearing on Aug. 20 may determine if the agreement will go on the November ballot.
Boulder City Council is asking for input from the community:
- Email City Council members
- Participate in public comment at an upcoming city council meeting
- Participate in the Aug. 20 public hearing
- Send questions and comments to city staff