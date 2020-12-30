Boston Dynamics holds robot dance party to ring in 2021

People take pictures and videos of Boston Dynamics Robot Dog named “Spot” during a presentation on the last day of the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 7, 2019. – Europe’s largest tech event Web Summit is held at Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon from November 4 to November 7. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (KDVR) — The year 2020 has been different than anyone predicted, but a new video from Boston Dynamics might take the cake for oddities.

The company creates robots with all sorts of purposes, from 4-legged robots to help at active police scenes to 2-legged robots that can help lift and carry heavy items.

Now they can dance.

This isn’t the first creative video Boston Dynamics has released showing their robots in action.

Last year, a video showing the human-like bipedal robot Atlas doing parkour was released. There was also a video showing several dog-like robots named Spot pulling a large truck.

There’s even a wheeled robot, called Handle, that can go down stairs and launch itself into the air.

Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year. Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics. https://t.co/Uys5RMfBqO pic.twitter.com/rY7Xk1BRZN — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) December 29, 2020