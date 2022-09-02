KDVR Fox31 and Channel 2 are proud supporters of Shield 616 for all the good that they do for our law enforcement.

Shield 616 was founded to provide all-day rifle protection for our first responders who served and protect our community. Through the generosity of the community, Shield 616 hope to provide protection to all our first responders nationwide.

You can help by supporting upcoming events like the Border to Border Bike Ride, taking place September 7th through the 11th. Shield 616 and 35 bicycle riders will be riding across the entire state of Colorado to raise money and awareness for the need of rifle armor.

For more information on Shield 616 or the Border to Border Bike Ride, check out their website at www.shield616.org