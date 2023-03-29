March is National Nutrition Month and registered dietitian Mia Syn shares her easy ways to boost your nutrition without the stress.

Syn says an easy way to meet your fruit and veggie needs is by consuming an “all day energy” smoothie. Studies suggest that the majority of American adults fall short of meeting their recommended 2 to 4 cups servings of veggies and 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 cup servings of fruit for the day.

Keeping added sugar intake below 10% of total daily calories can be a challenge. Satisfy your sweet cravings with desserts with benefits that satisfy your sweet tooth with less sugar and provide important nutrients.

Another tip for National Nutrition Month is to balance your plate. Take the guesswork out of building healthy meals by balancing your plate with half vegetables, a fourth with fiber-rich carbohydrates and a fourth with lean protein.

More more helpful tips on how to boost your nutrition, check out Mia Syn’s website at www.nutritionbymia.com.