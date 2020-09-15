Body of missing hiker in RMNP said to be found

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to officials, a body was found by a search team in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday, believed to be that of missing hiker Steven Grunwald.

RMNP spokesperson, Kyle Patterson said Grunwald was found in the Notch below McHenrys and Powell Peaks. He was flown out by helicopter and taken to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. Positive identity will be released after an autopsy has been performed.

Authorities narrowed down the search area with information from Grunwald’s friends and tips from others. A park ranger and dogs from Front Range Rescue Dogs were flown to the Thatchtop area on Monday. Officials say the dog team aided greatly in finding Grunwald.

“Thank you to everyone who helped share the story and share tips and did anything to help,” Sean Garrison, Grunwald’s brother said.

A search was launched for him on Friday after the 24-year-old’s vehicle was found parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead and a friend reported him missing on Thursday.

Grunwald, of Greenville, New York, was last seen in Boulder and his last reported contact with family and friends was Aug. 28. His route in the park was not positively known, authorities say. It was assumed he was attempting the Glacier Gorge Traverse.

The cause of Grunwald’s death is under investigation.