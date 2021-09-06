Body of Colorado firefighter recovered from Alabama lake

News
Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters at French Gulch Fire near Breckenridge fire battle heav(Photo: ThinkStock)

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a Colorado firefighter from Lake Martin in Alabama.

Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Burkett says the body of 24-year-old Zachary Dakota Lewis was found Sunday night in Lake Martin.

Al.com reports that Lewis was a firefighter for the Rattlesnake Fire Protection District in Colorado and was visiting the Alabama lake with friends.

Authorities say the search for Lewis began Thursday, when he was reported missing after a boating incident in which he disappeared beneath the water’s surface.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories