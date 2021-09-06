Body of Colorado firefighter recovered from Alabama lake

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a Colorado firefighter from Lake Martin in Alabama.

Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Burkett says the body of 24-year-old Zachary Dakota Lewis was found Sunday night in Lake Martin.

Al.com reports that Lewis was a firefighter for the Rattlesnake Fire Protection District in Colorado and was visiting the Alabama lake with friends.

Authorities say the search for Lewis began Thursday, when he was reported missing after a boating incident in which he disappeared beneath the water’s surface.