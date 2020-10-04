Body of child believed to be of missing 3-year-old found in canal

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The body of a small child was found in the Grand Valley Irrigation Canal near 29 Road matching the description of missing 3-year-old Adelesia, authorities reported on Sunday.

Adelesia, who went by Addie Rae, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Saturday at a residence on Orchard Avenue between 29 ½ Road and 30 Road, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

The circumstances of the child’s disappearance did not warrant an Amber Alert so authorities notified local media and used social media to get the word out, GJPD said. It was believed she wandered off.

Officials continued the search for the child on Sunday. The Grand Valley Irrigation Canal was drained and Centurylink’s helicopter assisted the Mesa County Sheriff’s Department in the search.

Approximately 2:15 p.m. the helicopter discovered something in the water and alerted officers who then found the body of a small child. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased and release their name after next-of-kin is notified.

MCSO is seeking any video that may help investigators with the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. Anyone with information, please call non-emergency dispatch at (970) 242-6707.

Addie Rae’s family thanks the community for their support and compassion but has asked for privacy during this time. A GoFundMe was set up for them.