Bodies of father, two sons found in Benton County, investigation ongoing

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said they found the bodies of the father and two sons who went missing on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Jason Winston, with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, said Darrell Peak and his sons, Mayson and Kaiden, were found Monday, March 1, not far from where they were last seen and reported to law enforcement.

Winston said the father and two sons were found inside of a structure together.

Ozarks First has a crew on scene working to get more information.

We are saddened to report the identity of the bodies located in rural Benton County have been identified as:



Kaiden Peak, 4 years old

Mayson Peak, 3 years old

&

Darrell Peak, 40 years old pic.twitter.com/mFot1MQm4G — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 2, 2021

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department provided a timeline of events leading to the discovery of the father and sons:

Feb. 25 Around 4 p.m – Darrell was armed with a pistol and seen driving away with the children. He was known to carry regularly. Around 5:30 p.m. – A Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper who stopped to check on Darrell’s disabled vehicle contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Darrell refused assistance. Around 5:52 p.m. – a Benton County deputy reported seeing a man and two children walking along Highway 65. When the deputy turned around to talk to the father and sons, she couldn’t find them. Around 7 p.m. – MSHP sent a trooper to the area to check on a man walking with two children, but the trooper couldn’t find them.

Feb. 26 Around 10:30 a.m. – The family contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to file a missing person’s report. Around 12:58 – a Statewide BOLO alert was sent out for the three missing persons Around 1:01 p.m. – Missing persons information entered into the system Around 1:24 p.m. MSHP troopers and Benton County deputies responded and began searching for the father and sons in the places where they were last seen.

March 1 The bodies were found together inside a structure.

