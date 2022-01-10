Bob Saget’s career in photos

DENVER (KDVR) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.
“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Here’s a look back at Saget’s career in photos:
The local medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of Saget’s death, the sheriff’s department said.