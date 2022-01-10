Bob Saget’s career in photos

DENVER (KDVR) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Here’s a look back at Saget’s career in photos:

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 11: Bob Saget appears on stage during Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine New York 2018 at Caroline’s on Broadway on December 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Scleroderma Research Foundation)

DAILY POP — Episode 191029 — Pictured: (l-r) Bob Saget stops by the set to tell Daily Pop Co Hosts Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart about his new show Nashville Squares — (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Bob Saget and Susan Feniger speak onstage during the Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine Virtual Event on October 17, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for the Scleroderma Research Foundation)

US actor Bob Saget attends the “MacGruber” screening and premiere at the California Science Center on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 24: Bob Saget visits SiriusXM Studios on March 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Writer/producer Jeff Franklin and actors Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Fuller House” at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Candace Cameron Bure, Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen attend Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine, A Benefit For The Scleroderma Research Foundation at Carolines On Broadway on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 05: Actor/Comedian Bob Saget attends the “Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine” benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 5, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: (L-R) Dave Coulier, John Stamos and Bob Saget show the lighter side of the game with Dannon Oikos on January 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Dannon Oikos)

GOOD MORNING AMERICA – The Super Bowl Boulevard Blowout festivities continue on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 1/29/14, airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. Rihanna poses with the men of “Full House” backstage. (Photo by Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) DAVE COULIER, BOB SAGET, RIHANNA, JOHN STAMOS

LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON — Episode 962 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jay Leno with former ?Full House? cast members Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier make an appearance on ?Late Night with Jimmy Fallon? on Wednesday January 29, 2014 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 22: (L-R) Bob Saget, Shal Jacobovitz, and Luke Evnin attend Comedians “Stand Up” for Scleroderma at Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine at Caroline’s On Broadway on October 22, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Shawn Ehlers/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation)

TODAY — Pictured: (l-r) Bob Saget, Ann Curry and Matt Lauer appear on NBC News’ “Today” show (Photo by Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

BURBANK, CA – AUGUST 03: Actor/comedian Bob Saget on stage at the “Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget” on the Warner Brothers Lot on August 3, 2008 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

BURBANK, CA – AUGUST 03: Actor John Stamos, actress Jodi Sweetin, actor/comedian Bob Saget, actress Lori Loughlin, and actor Dave Coulier arrive to “Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget” at the Warners Brothers Studio Lot on August 3, 2008 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

NEW YORK – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Lewis Black, Gilbert Gottfried, Mary-Kate Olsen, Bob Saget, Ashley Olsen and Tracy Morgan attend the DVD release party of “Farce of the Penguins” at Tenjune on January 30, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 3297 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bob Saget during an interview with host Jay Leno on January 26, 2007 — Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 1: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) (L-R) Comedians Seth Meyer, Amy Poehler and Bob Saget are seen on stage at the Kick-Off of the 2nd Annual New York Comedy Festival at Caroline’s on November 1, 2005 in New York, NY. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images)

LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O’BRIEN — Episode 2100 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Bob Saget, during an interview with host Conan O’Brien — (Photo by: Norman Ng/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 11: Actors Mimi Rogers (L), Bob Saget and director Troy Miller talk at the premiere of “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd” at the Loews Universal City on June 11, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – MAY 10: Actor Bob Saget performs at the 20th Anniversary Starlight Children’s Foundation Gala on May 10, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Getty Images)

395645 05: Comedian Bob Saget preforms at “Boys Night Out” a comedy benefit at The Laugh Factory hosted by talk radio host Tom Leykis October 11, 2001 in Hollywood, CA. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the September 11 relief efforts. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images)

Los Angeles, CA – 1993: (L-R) Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit / Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Mary-Kate Olsen, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit / Blake Tuomy-wilhoit, Candace Cameron, Scott Weinger Season Seven promotional photo for the ABC tv series ‘Full House’, August 30, 1993. (Photo by Bob D’Amico /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES – MAY 09: FULL HOUSE – Season One – Gallery – 5/9/88, Pictured, from left: Dave Coulier (Joey), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), Candace Cameron (D.J.), Bob Saget (Danny), Ashley Olsen (Michelle), John Stamos (Jesse), (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

FULL HOUSE – “Our Very First Promo” – Airdate: December 18, 1987. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)CANDACE CAMERON;BOB SAGET;JODIE SWEETIN

FULL HOUSE – “Sea Cruise” – Airdate: October 16, 1987. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)BOB SAGET

FULL HOUSE – “Sea Cruise” – Airdate: October 16, 1987. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)JOHN STAMOS;DAVE COULIER;BOB SAGET

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 22: FULL HOUSE – “Our Very First Show” – Pilot – Season One – Cast gallery – 9/22/87, Bob Saget (centert) played widower Danny Tanner, the father of three girls, from left: Michelle (played by twins Mary Kate/ Ashley Olsen), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and D.J. (Candace Cameron), who had his friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier, left) and the girls’ Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) move in to help raise them., (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

FULL HOUSE – Cast Gallery – July 1, 1987. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)BOB SAGET;DAVE COULIER;JOHN STAMOS

FULL HOUSE – Cast Gallery – June 26, 1987. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)BOB SAGET

The local medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of Saget’s death, the sheriff’s department said.