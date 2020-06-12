Blue Island Tacos Riding the Wave

We’ve seen a wave of change in the restaurant world with the onset of COVID-19. Perhaps most interestingly and innovatively, among the sea of closures, we have also seen a wave of new concepts opening for takeout and delivery.

Recently, the team behind Cherry Creek’s popular Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood launched a new concept: Blue Tide Tacos, offering daily lunch and dinner takeaway and delivery.

While Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood will continue to offer diners an authentic East Coast seafood menu of fresh oysters, mussels, clams, lobster, crab and rotating dayboat catches, Blue Tide will offer a more casual, delivery-friendly menu of SoCal-inspired fish tacos and burritos, sliders, snacks, cocktails and more, perfect for enjoying on-the-go, at the park, in the backyard or by the pool.