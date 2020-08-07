America’s drive-ins have had a resurgence this summer, and Blue Bunny is taking that experience to the next level by bringing the lights, camera and ice cream straight to fans’ driveways in Denver with the Blue Bunny Ice Screen Truck. Blue Bunny gave the classic ice cream truck a SWEET makeover to include a massive 11’x6′ HD screen, so you can enjoy a classic movie and a frozen treat in the privacy of your own driveway.

Ice crem-loving movie buffs can visit Funlightenment.com to enter for a chance to win an Ice Screen Truck visit directly to their driveway, with plenty of Load’d Cones® and Load’d Sundaes®. The Ice Screen Truck will be making visits throughout Denver from August 5 to August 9.