Blast of arctic air to move in this weekend: Will it be cold enough to break records?

DENVER (KDVR) — The coldest air of the winter season so far is expected to make its way into Colorado beginning Thursday evening and lasting into Monday. For several days, temperatures will stay below freezing in Denver.

Forecast low temperatures (below) will be below zero on both Saturday and Sunday mornings for Denver. Despite these temperatures being way below average, they still aren’t cold enough to reach record values. The record lows in Denver through the weekend are at or below -10 degrees.

Along with freezing low temperatures, Denver’s high temperatures will also be very cold. Highs will go from the 20s on Friday to the teens on Saturday and Sunday. Denver average high temperature for this time of year is 45 degrees.

The record cold maximum temperature will be in reach on Sunday with a forecast high of only 10 degrees. The record cold high to break is 8 degrees.

Denver isn’t the only place dealing with this arctic air. In fact, most of the U.S. will see frigid temperatures well below average. Below is a map of the U.S. temperatures Sunday afternoon.

Areas in the north central part of the U.S. will see temperatures even colder than Colorado with high temperatures not making it above zero degrees. These same areas will also see dangerously cold wind chill temperatures reaching over 30 degrees below zero in some spots.

Taking a look back at the record books, the all time coldest temperature recorded in Denver was 29 degrees below zero. This happened back on January 9th, 1875.

Last year in 2020, Denver only measured two days with below zero temperatures. This happened on Feb. 4 and 5, where the morning low was 5 degrees below zero. On average, Denver has about 6 days in a year with temperatures below zero.

As of Wednesday, we have had 3 days in a row of temperatures below 32 degrees. We could add 4 more days with a very cold weekend ahead. A 7-day streak of sub-32 degree temperatures in Denver has occurred 14 times, so this would be the 15th occurrence.