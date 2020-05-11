Blake Street Tavern owner weighs in on restaurant openings

DENVER (KDVR) — The viral video of C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock opening for Mother’s Day has stirred up other restaurant owners.

Chris Fuselier, owner of Blake Street Tavern in downtown Denver, made a statement on his Twitter account regarding the opening.

Hey C & C Breakfast + Korean Kitchen Owner, what you allowed today completely harms the Colorado Restaurant Industry! You may have won the battle but you will lose the war. The rest of us Owners will be watching what the State, Douglas County and Castle Rock will do to you! https://t.co/FOyFiufCjq — Chris Fuselier (@ChrisJFuselier) May 10, 2020

He spoke with FOX31 via FaceTime saying, “We’re a little bit behind (opening back up) but when we reopen, we’ve got to do it the right way.”

“I’m trying to work with the City of Denver and say ‘look, let’s do this, let’s do that’ and we’re going to abide by things and make people feel safe,” Fuselier said. “More importantly, I’ve got to make sure my staff feels safe.”

Fuselier is waiting to hear what will happen to the Castle Rock coffee shop, as are many other restaurant owners in the Denver metro area.