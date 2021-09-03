Black Mountain Fire now 13% contained, cause determined to be lightning

View of Black Mountain Fire on Aug. 30 (photo courtesy of Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Black Mountain Fire, which sparked on Aug. 29, has burned 416 acres in Grand County not far from the East Troublesome burn scar.

Officials reported that firefighters directly engaged the edge of the fire on Wednesday. Rain is expected to moderate fire activity. Muddy conditions may limit access to the fire.

Drier weather in the next 72 hours may increase fire behavior, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Fire containment is expected by Oct. 31.

Fire update Aug. 31

Officials reported that the fire burned at a moderate pace overnight and there was no excessive spread. The fuels in the area burning are sagebrush and timber.

The fire has been burning downslope in multiple directions, with the majority of it still to the south and east.

A Type-1 helicopter and Type-3 helicopter are assisting in aerial support, while additional departments have joined the ground crews.

The smoke from the fire is mixing in with wildfire smoke coming from the West to create poor air quality along the Front Range.

Investigators also determined that the cause was lightning.