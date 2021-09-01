Birdcall opens a new location in the Denver area

Birdcall Cherry Hills recently opened, this is the fourth Denver location of the beloved crispy chicken and fresh salad restaurant. This location is the largest location to date and features the concept’s first double lane drive-thru, a tequila and margarita bar and live music on weekends featuring local artists.

Their chicken is sourced from Colorado Native Foods, the fresh-daily bread is produced at Aspen Baking Company in Denver, and the spices are developed by Denver’s The Spice Guy. Dedicated to giving back to the local communities in which they serve, Birdcall also invests 1% of sales back into local communities through their “ONE PERCENT” program. In 2020 alone, Birdcall partnered with over 50 local schools and nonprofits to make natural foods more accessible.