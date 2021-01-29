Bipartisan support to keep US Space Command in Colorado Springs continues

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC remains hopeful the Biden Administration will take a closer look at former President Donald Trump’s decision to permanently base US Space Command in Alabama.

Chief Defense Development officer with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Reggie Ash said they started a campaign nearly a year ago to keep US Space Command in the Pikes Peak Region after learning politics could be playing a potential factor in basing.

“While we were very disappointed in the decision it was unexpected,” said Ash. “A year ago our board of directors voted unanimously to approve a campaign because we knew a year ago that politics had already come into play in basing and we knew it would continue to be a factor.”

Ash explained consultants based in Washington D.C. were hired through the campaign to enable congressional oversight and said sources with White House ties indicate the Air Force chose Peterson Air Force Base to be the command’s permanent home.

“We won the process the Secretary of the Air Force went to the White House and recommended Colorado and the President [Trump] said no, we are going with red state Alabama,” said Ash.

Just this week, the state’s entire congressional delegation wrote a letter to President Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado springs.

It was also brought up during a confirmation hearing for Lloyd Austin where the Secretary of Defense promised to look into the command’s basing.

“I’ll do that and I’ll make sure we look at all the processes going forward so that future decision are made within confined policies that have been laid out,” said Austin during the January 19th hearing.

The Chamber said they’re not surprise in hearing there is bipartisan support across the country.

“The fact that bipartisan cooperation continues to me that just a tell tale sign of the strength we have here,” said Ash.

A final decision on basing will be made in 2023 pending the results of an environmental impact study; a study which Ash says Peterson Air Force Base already passed.

“The environmental assessments at Peterson Air Force Base are complete and there are no problems whatsoever,” said Ash.

The Chamber has recently said the annual economic output of us space command is about 450 million dollars a year.

FOX21 has also spoken with sources with ties to US Space Command who say the move doesn’t make sense from an both an economic and national security standpoint.