Bill prohibiting housing discrimination advances in Colorado House

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado General Assembly advanced a bill which added discrimination based on source of income as a type of unfair housing practice.

Source of income discrimination refers to the practice of refusing to rent to a housing applicant because that person’s lawful form of income.

Source of income includes:

Money paid directly, indirectly, or on behalf of a person

Income from any lawful profession

Any government or private assistance, grant, or loan program

Based on a person’s source of income, a person cannot:

Refuse to rent, lease or show a property for rent or lease

Refuse to send out an offer to rent or lease housing

Discriminate in the terms or conditions of a rental agreement

Discriminate because of a person’s participation in a 3rd-party contract

Include any limitation or preference in any advertisement for the rent or lease of housing

Use representations related to a person’s source of income to induce another person to rent or lease property.

The restrictions do not apply to a landlord with three or fewer rental units.