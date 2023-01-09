DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has seen big improvements in the drought monitor over the last week. It’s all thanks to the big recent snowfall totals.

Denver is no longer under drought conditions, which is the first time since August of 2021.

The mountains have seen several rounds of snowfall over the last two weeks contributing to most of the high country being drought free.

As of January 3rd, 40% of Colorado is no longer in a drought. One week prior on December 27, that number was only at 14%.

Another big win is the exceptional drought (dark red color) is now gone from the northeast plains and most of the plains are now under moderate drought conditions instead of severe.

Another round of snow will move in on Wednesday.