Big dogs need love just like Clifford The Big Red Dog

Paramount Picture’s Clifford The Big Red Dog is coming to theaters November 10th. Just like Clifford, there are lots of big dogs that deserve a loving home.

Big Dogs Huge Paws does just that, the non-profit is a volunteer run giant breed dog rescue dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming giant breed dogs in need. All the dogs are housed in foster homes and are fully evaluated, both medically and behaviorally to ensure they can place them in the perfect forever home.

Big Dogs Huge Paws operates with in 9 state region but adopt out dogs all across the US and even in Canada.

If you are looking to adopt a big dog, check out Big Dogs Huge Paws.