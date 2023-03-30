While the NFL begins drafting its next generation of superstar players, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado (BBBSC) is committed to recruiting mentors, especially men of color, to serve as role models and support Colorado youth.

In Colorado, nearly 400 local kids – called “Littles” – are waiting to be paired with a mentor – called “Bigs”. BBBSC launched The Big Draft campaign where they hope to recruit 60 Bigs in 60 days. At BBBSC, we put kids in the center of a supportive ecosystem, which results in a greater sense of belonging, helps youth build coping skills, and helps reduce risky behaviors.

Anyone who signs up to become a Big during the campaign will be automatically entered into a giveaway. One lucky winner will receive two floor-seat tickets to a Denver Nuggets game on Thursday, March 30th.

The Big Draft campaign will run through the last week of April when the NFL Draft begins. To learn more about The Big Draft, visit https://www.biglittlecolorado.org/the-big-draft.

Since 1918, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado has operated under the belief that all youth can achieve their full potential with the right guidance and support. The mission to create and support mentoring relationship that ignites the potential of youth, is not possible without the support of caring adults.