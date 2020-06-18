The Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF) will go on this year in an all new “BIFF Drive-In,” which will take place at the Boulder Municipal Airport every Saturday night starting Saturday, June 20, 2020, and ending in early fall. The BIFF Drive-In gates will open at 7:30 pm with limited availability, with films starting at approximately 8:45 pm.

Held in conjunction with the City of Boulder, the BIFF Drive-In line-up will feature award-winning films from past film festivals, including a few classics and new films not yet released in Boulder.

