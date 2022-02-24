(NewsNation Now) — Several more explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Thursday, after an initial series of sounds similar to artillery fire, according to witnesses.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear, but the blasts came amid signs that the capital and largest Ukrainian city was increasingly threatened following a day of fighting.

In a statement, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said:

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe [sic] all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete [sic].”

President Joe Biden announced a host of additional sanctions Thursday to punish Russia and President Vladimir Putin for what he called “a premeditated attack” on Ukraine.

At a glance, here’s what the sanctions seek to accomplish:

Cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets.

Freeze assets of major Russian banks.

Cut off an estimated 50% of Russia’s high tech-imports.

Target specific “Russian elites and family members.”

Deploy additional troops to Germany to support NATO allies.

Vow to respond to any cyberattacks against U.S. companies.

“We saw flagrant violations of international law,” Biden said. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country.

Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe since World War II and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen,” as a once-hoped for diplomatic resolution now appeared impossible.

Ukrainian forces braced for more attacks after enduring a Russian barrage of land- and sea-based missiles, an attack that one senior U.S. defense official described as the first salvo in a likely multi-phase invasion aimed at seizing key population centers, “decapitating” Ukraine’s government and installing a new one. Already, Ukraine officials said they had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted. His grasp on power increasingly tenuous, he pleaded Thursday for even more severe sanctions than the ones imposed by Western allies and ordered a full military mobilization that would last 90 days.

Zelenskyy said in a video address that 137 “heroes,” including 10 military officers, had been killed and 316 people wounded. The dead included all border guards on the Zmiinyi Island in the Odesa region, which was taken over by Russians.

He concluded an emotional speech by saying that “the fate of the country depends fully on our army, security forces, all of our defenders.” He also said the country had heard from Moscow that ”they want to talk about Ukraine’s neutral status.”

Male Ukrainian citizens aged 18 to 60 have been prohibited from leaving the country while martial law is in place. In a statement posted on Facebook, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said “departure from Ukraine is restricted” temporarily.” It is forbidden to travel outside the borders of Ukraine [for] citizens of Ukraine, male gender between 18 to 60 years old.”

The new package of sanctions aims to cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank, Biden said Thursday.

Speaking at the White House, Biden also announced sweeping export restrictions that would limit Russia’s ability to do business.

New export control measures could halt more than 50% of high-tech imports into Russia and severely limit its access to global exports of everything from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

Biden said it will “strike a blow” to Russia’s aims to modernize its military, its vaunted aerospace industry, its space program, shipping and other industry.

“It’s going to be a cold day for Russia,” Biden said.

Biden also acted to sanction several additional Russian oligarchs and elites, which cuts them off from the U.S. financial system, freezes any assets they hold in the U.S. and blocks their travel to the United States.

In light of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Biden also announced the deployment of additional U.S. troops to Germany to bolster NATO forces.

Some 7,000 service members from the 4th Infantry Division and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team are slated to come from Fort Carson in Colorado, a senior defense official told NewsNation.

Biden has made clear that the U.S. would go after Russia financially, not militarily. The goal is to make Moscow pay so high a price that the Kremlin will change course.

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s health minister said at least 57 Ukrainians had been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more are wounded.

Earlier this week, Biden announced a first round of heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs within Putin’s inner circle, declaring that Moscow had violated international law.

Biden, for now, has held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe, or Russia’s energy sector.

Biden spoke Thursday hours after holding a virtual meeting with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Japan. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also joined the meeting.

World leaders condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and, like the U.S., moved to slap heavy economic sanctions on Moscow, Putin’s inner circle and many of the country’s oligarchs.

Britain said Thursday that it would also sanction several Russian oligarchs and elites including Putin’s former son-in-law Kirill Shamalov in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a round of financial restrictions and export controls. In addition, Britain also prohibited Russia’s flagship airline, Aeroflot, from landing at British airports.

THe European Commission’s von der Leyen threatened to hit the Russian elites with “massive and targeted sanctions,” saying she would put to EU leaders late Thursday a proposal that would target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking access to key technologies and markets.

She said the sanctions, if approved, “will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernize. And in addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets.”

“We want to cut off Russia’s industry from the technologies desperately needed today to build the future,” she said.

The consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions on Russia started reverberating throughout the world.

Stocks tumbled worldwide Thursday after Russia’s attack sent fear coursing through markets and upped the pressure on the high inflation already affecting people and businesses around the world.

The S&P 500 sank 1.6% to continue its dismal early-year results. It’s now down almost 14% from the record high it set in early January.

European markets sank even more, with the German DAX down nearly 5%. Bond yields fell as investors sought safety and the price of oil soared toward $100 a barrel. The conflict could send prices spiraling even higher at gasoline pumps and grocery stores everywhere.

Moscow’s stock exchange briefly suspended trading on all its markets Thursday morning. After trading resumed, the ruble-denominated MOEX stock index tumbled more than 20% and the dollar-denominated RTS index plunged by more than one-third.

As to what’s next in Putin’s strategy, Dakota Wood, a senior research fellow for defense programs at the Heritage Foundation, believes he will stop once his objectives are accomplished.

“So if the government concedes or if the current president leaves the country, and they get somebody installed, he could say, ‘We’ve got enough. … We’ve achieved our objectives,'” Wood said. “But if it goes on for weeks or months, if there’s strong resistance, he’ll continue to move forces in.”

Wood said this is only the beginning of Putin’s operation. He also noted only a small percentage of Russian troops have entered the country so far.

“Only … 200,000 troops have actually entered the country,” Wood said. They’ve attacked over 25 cities, hundreds of military installations, and so he’s poised to do a lot greater damage.”

