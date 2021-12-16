Better for you plant-based holiday meals

It’s that time of year where we all tend to over do it on the holiday treats, but one company is helping you stay a little healthier this holiday season.

Before the Butcher has developed some delicious plant-based ‘turkey meat to serve up the holidays. Before the Butcher is revolutionizing the industry with UNCUT, the 1st Family of Plant-Based Burgers. These patties will satisfy all tastes with the UNCUT PLANT-BASED burger, UNCUT PLANT-BASED savory chicken burger™, UNCUT PLANT-BASED roasted turkey burger and the 2019 FABI Award recipient UNCUT PLANT-BASED breakfast sausage patty.

All of their products are made with concern for the environment, human health and animal welfare.