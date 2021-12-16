Better for you plant-based holiday meals

News
Posted: / Updated:

It’s that time of year where we all tend to over do it on the holiday treats, but one company is helping you stay a little healthier this holiday season.

Before the Butcher has developed some delicious plant-based ‘turkey meat to serve up the holidays. Before the Butcher is revolutionizing the industry with UNCUT, the 1st Family of Plant-Based Burgers. These patties will satisfy all tastes with the UNCUT PLANT-BASED burger, UNCUT PLANT-BASED savory chicken burger™, UNCUT PLANT-BASED roasted turkey burger and the 2019 FABI Award recipient UNCUT PLANT-BASED breakfast sausage patty.

All of their products are made with concern for the environment, human health and animal welfare.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories