Spiritual medium and bestselling author Rebecca Rosen has more than 20 years of experience working as an ambassador between the spirit world and our day-to-day world and now she’s releasing a new book that offers a powerful, positive answer to the eternal question of why we’re here.

Rosen’s new book “What’s Your Heaven: 7 Lessons to Heal the Past and Live Fully Now offers prompts, exercises, and thought-provoking questions to help push through the roadblocks that impeded your success and lead you to Heaven on Earth.

Rebecca discusses how we can design that state of heaven throughout our lifetime and move forward to identifying the patterns that are holding us back and how to move past them.

Rebecca Rosen will be hosting a reading of her book as well as a spiritual reading in South Denver on April 4th from 7:00 – 9:00 pm at the Aspen Academy in Greenwood Village. To learn more how to get tickets or purchase a copy of latest book check out her website at www.rebeccarosen.com.