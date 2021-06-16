Berthoud teacher accused of sexual relationship with 13-year-old student

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — A middle-school teacher was arrested Wednesday and accused of a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl at the school.

Kyle Alexander Faust, 24, of Thornton, is accused of multiple felonies in the case and was taken into custody without incident at his home, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Faust is a teacher a Turner Middle School in Berthoud, the Sheriff’s Office said. The alleged crimes involving the teen student were revealed in a Safe2Tell report and began in March, both at and away from the school, they said.

Faust faces the following counts:

Enticement of a Child (class 4 felony)

Sexual Assault of a Child by One in Position of Trust (class 3 felony)

Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child (class 4 felony)

Internet Luring of a Child (class 5 felony)

Faust was booked into the Adams County Jail. Bond has not been set. A booking photo was not immediately available.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about this incident or any other incident involving Faust to call LCSO Investigator Kevin Hobson at 970-498-5162.

Tipsters may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.