Berthoud Pass avalanche kills backcountry skier

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An avalanche claimed the life of a backcountry skier Saturday in the First Creek Drainage area of Berthoud Pass. It’s the fourth backcountry avalanche death in eight days.

The avalanche occurred in an area locally known as Chimney Chute, which is a steep, narrow, northeast-facing below the tree line chute. Grand County Search and Rescue team members located the backcountry tourer with an avalanche probe.

The Grand County Sheriff and Grand County SAR worked into the night to recover the body. Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecasters are visiting the accident on Sunday.

Two backcountry skiers were killed in an avalanche near Silverton on Dec. 19. Another skier died in an avalanche outside Crested Butte on Dec. 18.