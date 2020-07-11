Berthoud firefighter laid to rest after long battle with fire-related injuries

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Berthoud firefighter was laid to rest Saturday, after passing away in April. He was 34 years old.

Joshua MacDonald was injured in 2016, when he fell through a floor while investigating a house fire.

While undergoing surgery, he contracted MRSA. After four years of additional surgeries and complications, he passed away a few months ago.

Joshua MacDonald, Berthoud firefighter died in April 2020

“It’s been kind of a heavy thing on the department for several years,” Public Information Officer May Soricelli said.

Dozens of fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances escorted MacDonald from Foundations Church in Loveland to the Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Fort Collins, where MacDonald received full firefighter and military honors.

The ceremony was capped off with a fly-over featuring the missing man formation.

“It’s kind of breath-taking to be honest,” Soricelli said. “When you’re faced with something this tragic… it’s just been a real blessing to see how much he was loved, and how much our first responders are loved.”

Joshua MacDonald, Berthoud firefighter died in April 2020

MacDonald was buried alongside his service dog Goose, who had to be put down earlier this year.

He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.