Bernie Sanders trend- repurposed mittens

Ardis has been volunteering with Friendship Bridge for 20 years, a nonprofit based in Lakewood, Colorado that empowers Guatemalan women to build a better life.

When she saw Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens during the inauguration, she immediately thought of the mittens she makes to support Friendship Bridge in Evergreen, Colorado.

Bernie’s mittens were also made by a former teacher and since she cannot accommodate all the requests she’s getting, Ardis is hoping to tell the whole world about Handmade by Friendship Bridge and our repurposed wool mittens. It’s a great way to support a good cause.