DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office might not be the responding agency to the town of Bennett after the Board of Trustees told the agency it is seeking alternative options as of Jan. 11.

In a release, the town said it is “set to embark on a strategic shift in law enforcement services as it transitions its law enforcement contract to ensure complete safety services coverage for our residents.”

The town clarified in an FAQ section that the town budgeted for a 6% increase and said ACSO would not negotiate any lower than a 26% increase.

Currently, there is no contract in effect — it expired on Dec. 31, 2023.

ACSO is continuing to respond to emergencies in the town, and the town said it is working with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office to expand its services and cover Bennett. The Colorado State Patrol also patrols the area.

Part of the rising cost is due to Bennett’s rising population, which has grown 43% growth since 2017, according to ACSO. Additionally, previous public safety contracts for 2022 and 2023 had costs lowered to $390,000 in consideration for the town’s “financial hardship,” according to the law enforcement agency.

“This decrease led to costs incurred by the taxpayers of Adams County for services delivered to the Town of Bennett,” ACSO stated. “As a law enforcement agency, we cannot underpay for vital personnel and equipment and safely provide quality service.”

The 2024 contract offered to the town was a “pass-through agreement” including the costs to ACSO to provide service in Bennett. The agency said the proposed contract was below actual costs when also considering body-worn camera data storage, pay rate for each deputy and overtime.

Almost a year of contract negotiations

According to the ACSO, contract negotiations have been discussed between the two since April 2023, and ACSO leadership was called to an Executive Session of the Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 9 to discuss the contract.

“As an agency, we are committed to ensuring a seamless transition as the Board of Trustees determines the future of their public safety services,” ACSO said in a release. “We value the relationships built and strengthened with the Town of Bennett community and will work with the Town of Bennett through this process.”

Before ACSO shared that Bennett is looking at other agencies to provide law enforcement, the agency said that the sheriff had presented a proposed public safety contract in November 2023.

“The proposed agreement provides for two deputies, 1/3 of a detective, ¼ of a sergeant, and ¼ of a commander, to provide complete law enforcement services,” ACSO said in Jan. 10 release. “The cost for a mid-range deputy in the assigned rank and equipment is $489,922.64 for 2024, the amount outlined in the agreement.”

The agency noted this level of staffing is below the state’s recommendation of 2.1 law enforcement officers per thousand population and said ACSO will supplement the required deputies as necessary for deputies’ safety and citizens.

“Based on the estimated population for the Town of Bennett as 4,700 residents, the agreed-upon allocation of 3 deputies is significantly below this recommendation,” ACSO said.

“As an agency, we have worked extremely hard to build positive relationships and the community’s trust in Bennett. We want to continue to provide a high-quality service to the residents and businesses of the Town of Bennett,” ACSO said in the Jan. 10 release. “We do not want the safety of the Bennett community to be in jeopardy and have any persons or property at risk. We care for the community of Bennett and will continue to provide emergency services to protect lives and property.”

Changing law enforcement services could present some difficulties, ACSO shared, as this includes measures like emergency services dispatch, dedicated personnel for

Bennett schools, staffing needs and more.