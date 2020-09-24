Beer for Wildland Firefighter Foundation

Lariat Lodge Brewing is doing all they can to keep business running and also help all the firefighters fighting all the fires here locally and in other states.

Now through September 30th, they are holding a promotion to benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. A $5 raffle ticket enters a person to win a $100 or $50 gift card to either of their locations, and a lot of great merchandise. They are also donating !4 per beer to the WFF. All proceeds go to the fund which helps injured firefighters and fallen firefighters.