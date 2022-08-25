Catie Wiggy is a licensed Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle Expert and she shares her top three bedtime beauty hacks perfect for everyone looking for the best beauty sleep during this busy back-to-school season.



The first tip is to double cleanse your skin before bed. Double cleansing involves washing your face in two simple steps. First start by using a pre-cleanser like YesTo Cumbers Calming Facial Wipes, followed by a water-based cleanser like the YesTo Daily Gentle Milk Cleanser. The first step draws out oil-based impurities and surface pollutants while the second step washes away sweat, dirt and debris. By incorporating a double cleanse into your nightly routine, you will help to reduce breakouts and start your next day with a fresh face!

Next, once your skin is nice and clean, complete your bedtime skincare routine with the YesTo Detoxifying Overnight Moisturizer. This overnight treatment goes to work while you sleep, helping to prevent new acne from forming and replenishing essential moisture that may have been stripped away from your skin. Loaded with powerhouse ingredients, this rich cream blends antioxidant-rich Tomato Extract, detoxifying Charcoal and a blend of nourishing oils and butters like Avocado, Jojoba, Coconut, Cocoa and Shea to keep your complexion clear and healthy.

Tip number two, Get your best beauty sleep with relaxing aromatherapy. To promote optimum health, adults should sleep 7 or more hours per night on a regular basis, and kids headed back to school need even more sleep. Incorporate natural aromatherapy into your nightly unwind time to help foster relaxation and improve overall rest.

Create a Zen sleeping oasis with the Luxxe Honor Sleep Diffuser Blend an aromatic combination of essential oils that are floral, spicy and naturally herbal, to calm the mind and body and aid in sleep disturbances.

Lull yourself to sleep with the Luxxe Honor Sleep Mist, formulated to help you drift off to sleep faster with a calming blend of Lavender, Mandarin, and Sweet Marjoram essential oils. Simply spritz into the air around your sleeping space before bed.

Cut down on restlessness or tossing and turning by applying the Luxxe Honor Sleep Blend Roll-on to your wrists before bed. This powerful aromatherapy treatment is infused with Lavender and Mandarin essential oils to calm the mind and body and aid in reducing sleep disturbances.

Lastly, Start doing a weekly nourishing DIY Hot Oil Hair treatment. Summer can be tough on the hair with increased exposure to UV rays, harsh pool chemicals, and elevated temperatures. Revive your hair with an at-home DIY Hot Oil Hair treatment featuring Jojoba Oil which is rich in vitamins and minerals to help strengthen hair and condition the scalp. Include Sweet Almond Oil to hydrate dry strands, and Grapeseed Oil to reduces frizz. Mix in Apricot Oil, a rich emollient to make your hair softer and shinier. Define curls and revitalize the scalp by incorporating Manuka Honey into your treatment.

Here’s Catie’s Nourishing Hot Oil Hair Recipe:

Combine 1/8 cup Grapeseed Oil, 1/8 cup Sweet Almond Oil, 1/8 cup Apricot Oil, 1/8 cup Jojoba Oil and .2oz of Manuka Honey into a heat-safe bowl. Warm oils and honey over low heat for approximately 5 minutes while gently stirring until honey has melted and is fully incorporated.

Remove from heat and apply to the ends of your hair working your way to the scalp. Cover with a shower cap or towel and leave on for 30 minutes. Next, rinse away the oil treatment, shampoo, and condition as you normally would.

(Tip: Do not microwave your oils, which would alter the therapeutic benefits of the oils. It is best to heat on a stove at a low temperature until warm to the touch.)