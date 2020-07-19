Bear wandering throughout Highlands Ranch caught in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 1 ½ year old female bear was removed last night from a tree in the 7100 block of S. Windermere Street near Heritage High School in Littleton. The bear is believed to be the same one seen wandering the streets in Highlands Ranch Friday, July 17.

“We tranquilized it and South Metro Fire Rescue was called to the scene to help us get the bear out of the tree. We’ll be releasing it today in a remote location on the Pike National Forest,” said Jason Clay, Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

This past Friday, the bear was reportedly running loose around the culvert near C470 and Lucent Boulevard. Eventually, it was also spotted at the Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Residents at that time were asked to remain in their homes while authorities searched for the bear.

Last night the bear was tranquilized, carefully brought down from a tree, then transported to a safe location by wildlife officers.