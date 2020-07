LAKEWOOD Colo. (KDVR) — The city of Lakewood tweeting Saturday that Bear Creek Lake, Big Soda Lake, and Bear Creek Reservoir are being closed because of the large number of visitors.

due to the high volume of visitors. Therefore, we made the decision to close water activities at the park until we can find a solution that ensures the safety of our residents and visitors and is approved by Jeffco Public Health. — City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) July 11, 2020

The parks were closed because Lakewood could not ensure the safety of residents according to the standards set by Jeffco Public Health.