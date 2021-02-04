Bear break-ins on the rise as Colorado’s wilderness gets less wild

DENVER (KDVR) — In a state of 20,000 or so bears, there’s bound to be conflict with a population that more than doubled in 40 years, but the Data Desk found out it isn’t necessarily having more people that raises human-bear interactions. It’s more people in the areas where bears used to be alone.

Human-bear interactions mirror what happened during last year’s record-setting blazes: more people pushing into the Colorado countryside.

Human-bear conflicts have been growing in Colorado over the last decade as the state’s population has boomed. The Colorado General Assembly passed an entire resolution directing Colorado Parks and Wildlife to publish more information and take larger steps to address human-bear conflicts.

Oddly, bear reports have gone down in the last year, but CPW has no pre-existing data to compare yearly trends since it updated its tracking system in 2019.

Over one-third of the bear reports received last year concerned trash. Most others concerned some other kind of food source.

Colorado’s bears are not seen in equal measure all over the state or even in the mountain areas they call home. Rather, they’re seen most often in a handful of counties whos composition is part urban and part rural.

Slightly more than half of bear reports come from only four of the state’s 18 regions: regions 2, 8, 14 and 15.

Together, these four districts enclose El Paso, Kit Carson, Teller, San Juan, Dolores, Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, Eagle, Pitkin and Boulder counties, as well as parts of Larimer, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Pueblo, Gunnison, Garfield, Routt, Hinsdale and Mineral counties.

The range of the bear interactions does not directly throw the blame on increased population. Though this is a factor, it seems human-bear interactions don’t just happen where there are more people. They happen instead in areas where people are moving into formerly unused areas.

This graph shows all Colorado’s counties’ population change from 2010 to 2019.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife counties with the most bear sightings are spread evenly. El Paso and Kit Carson counties are on opposite ends of the growth spectrum but each come from areas of high human-bear interactions.