You never know when disaster may strike, that’s why American Red Cross of Colorado wants you to be prepared at a moments notice.

September is National Preparedness Month and there are few must have items you should have ready to go just in case of an emergency.

Build your emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio. Also include a first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool and personal hygiene items. And don’t forget to add copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

To learn more about what you need to have for any type of disaster, check out redcross.org/prepare.