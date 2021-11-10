Be a Santa to a Senior during the holidays

News
Posted: / Updated:

Home Instead Senior Care is kicking off their annual Be A Santa to a Senior program. The program provides holiday cheer by delivering gifts to lonely or low-income seniors who might otherwise go without any gifts or visitors during the holidays.

With the support of Home Instead and community volunteers, Be a Santa to a Senior brightens the holidays for these deserving seniors.

The program is collaborating with Amazon Business as well as local non-profits and local businesses to facilitate the purchasing and distribution of gifts on the Wish Lists of local seniors.

Individuals can support Be a Santa to a Senior by visiting BeaSantatoaSenior.com, entering their zip code, and finding an online wish list for a local senior. Businesses could also adopt a group of seniors by giving our office a call.

If you know a senior in need, please call our office at 303-688-7852 and enroll them in this program!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories