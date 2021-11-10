Be a Santa to a Senior during the holidays

Home Instead Senior Care is kicking off their annual Be A Santa to a Senior program. The program provides holiday cheer by delivering gifts to lonely or low-income seniors who might otherwise go without any gifts or visitors during the holidays.

With the support of Home Instead and community volunteers, Be a Santa to a Senior brightens the holidays for these deserving seniors.

The program is collaborating with Amazon Business as well as local non-profits and local businesses to facilitate the purchasing and distribution of gifts on the Wish Lists of local seniors.

Individuals can support Be a Santa to a Senior by visiting BeaSantatoaSenior.com, entering their zip code, and finding an online wish list for a local senior. Businesses could also adopt a group of seniors by giving our office a call.

If you know a senior in need, please call our office at 303-688-7852 and enroll them in this program!