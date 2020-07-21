Baseball program offers autistic, special needs teens and adults the chance to play ball

DENVER (KDVR) — A young man with autism is giving autistic youths the chance to play baseball.

“We just want to provide a chance to play the nation’s pastime without judgement,” Duncan said. “I was diagnosed with autism at (age) four, as I got older I ran into too many people with preconceived notions about what people with autism can or can’t accomplish.”

At the age of 20, Taylor Duncan founded the Alternative Baseball Organization, a registered non-profit developmental program for autistic athletes 15 years and older.

“It started as a local movement to raise awareness and turned into a nationwide mission to promote inclusion and opportunity for those with disabilities,” Duncan said.

There are now 50 programs in 21 states, four years after Duncan founded the organization.

“We’re so much more capable than what people think we can do, the bond is so strong,” Duncan said. “We’re all in the same shoes. We win together, we lose together and we pick each other up when we have to.”

Pikes Peak Sluggers was slated to start up this spring in Colorado Springs. They are the only branch of the Alternative Baseball Organization in Colorado. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, all the organization’s locations are shut down for the season.

Duncan would like to establish a location in Denver for the 2021 season. “We need a coach to get things going. So what are you waiting for?”

If you are interested in participating to start up a league in Denver, go to their website for more information.