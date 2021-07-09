Baseball history up for auction

Want to own a little bit of baseball history? On Tuesday, July 13th, Hunt Auctions will be hosting their All-Star Auction at Play Ball Park with some incredibly rare items such as a 1964 Roberto Clemente National League Silver Bat award, Babe Ruth Louisville Slugger professional model baseball bat and Jimmie Foxx Philadelphia Athletics professional model hat.

Hunt Auctions will also be presenting an Appraisal Fair where you can find out what your items are worth for free.

What: All-Star Auction and Free Appraisal Fair

When (day and time): Tuesday, July 13th (Auction)/ Friday, July 9th – Monday, July 12th (Appraisal Fair)

Where: Play Ball Park, Convention Center, Hunt Auctions Booth

Cost: FREE