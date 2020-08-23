Base jumper being rescued at Black Wall in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office members and Alpine Search and Rescue team are working on the rescue of a female base jumper around the Black Wall area of Grey Wolf Mountain.

Officials say they received a call around 8:55 a.m. of the injured woman in the Mount Evans Wilderness area on Sunday. According to witnesses, her parachute did not open fully when she jumped from the Black Wall area.

Two Flight for Life helicopters are assisting in the rescue. Due to the rough terrain, the rescue is expected to take a few hours.

CCCSO says the woman was conscious and breathing when rescuers reached her.