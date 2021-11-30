Basalt-area masseuse arrested for alleged sexual assault

Nathaniel David Gordon arrested for alleged sexual assault in Basalt. Photo courtesy of 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Basalt area masseuse was advised Tuesday of three charges against him in an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Nov. 22.

Nathaniel David Gordon of New Castle, Colo., was arrested by the Basalt Police Department on Nov. 24 and has been advised of three charges: sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and criminal invasion of privacy.

The court issued a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with the condition that Gordon is not allowed to perform any massages.

Gordon’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the alleged crimes or any victims of the crimes is asked to contact the Basalt Police Department at 970-927-4316 or the District Attorney’s Office at 970-328-6947.