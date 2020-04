DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), a single vehicle struck two parked cars in the area of Knox Court between 1st and 3rd Avenues in the early morning hours.

The driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Approximately 3:23 a.m. DPD received the call for the crash and closed the surrounding area to traffic after arriving on scene.

DPD is investigating whether speed and driver impairment were factors.