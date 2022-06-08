In recent health news, according to a recent study 48% drop in cancer death after patients receive bariatric surgery. In a study of 30,000 patients from the Cleveland Clinic the study, weight loss even achieved through bariatric surgery reduced the risk of obesity-related cancer.

Obesity-related cancer was a composite of these 13 cancer types: esophageal adenocarcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, postmenopausal breast cancer (diagnosed at ≥55 years of age) or breast cancer in younger patients who had bilateral oophorectomy, multiple myeloma, and cancers of the gastric cardia, colon, rectum, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, ovary, corpus uteri, and thyroid.