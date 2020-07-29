Bandimere Speedway says it has approval to race again

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Bandimere Speedway announced Wednesday that racing will resume this week after receiving approval from Jefferson County Public Health.
Controversy has bogged down the speedway after Bandimere reopened for racing and the annual Fourth of July fireworks display despite a public health order restricting large gatherings. The speedway was then issued a temporary restraining order.
Bandimere’s approved plan includes:
- Encouraging online purchases of tech cards/crew passes before events
- Pit spaces are on a first come first served basis, saving pit spots is not allowed
- Be courteous to those around you, refrain from entering another participant pit space
- Racers are required to keep their pit spot to a 20’ wide space
- Pit areas will be designated by “Areas”
- Each area will be limited to 150 racers/crew members
- Coned off pit areas need to stay closed, do not pit in those areas
- We encourage everyone to stay in the pit area or activity area
- Always follow all local and state requirements regarding use of masks and social distancing
- If you leave your pit area, or have someone who is not in your immediate family, have your mask on
This week’s schedule:
Wed, July 29 – Test & Tune
Fri, July 31 – Corvette Connection Club Clash
Sat, Aug. 1 – Team Spencer Jr Drag Racing Series / VDRA
Sun, Aug. 2 – Team Spencer Jr Drag Racing Series / Sunoco King Street