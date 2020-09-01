Bandimere Speedway hosting ‘Stop the COVID Chaos’ rally

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Bandimere family is hosting a rally called the “Stop the COVID Chaos” on Sept. 1 at Bandimere Speedway.

The event press release says: “There will be a brief presentation to explain further why the Bandimere Family has decided to file a lawsuit since Governor Polis has not honored the spirit of the emergency powers law by repeatedly extending and expanding his authority and, regardless, because his Executive Orders and Public Health Orders are unconstitutional. Patrick Neville and Michelle Malkin will say a few words about their similar lawsuit which the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear on Friday.”

The event begins at 6 p.m. but doors open at 5 p.m. The Bandimere’s encourage attendees to bring American and Colorado flags, dress in red, white and blue, and are planning a group photo for the rally.

“Everyone is invited to join us as together we express our God given right to demand a stop to the COVID Chaos Governor Polis has inflicted upon all of us with his Executive Orders and Public Health Orders.”