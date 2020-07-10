Bandimere lawyer refuses to say if speedway will comply with health orders following court hearing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Bandimere Speedway was in court Thursday after being sued by Jefferson County Public Health for violating pandemic health orders. The speedway’s Independence Day event violated regulations by allowing more than 175 people to gather for each activity at the venue, according to the county.

The hearing ended Thursday afternoon without a ruling. The temporary restraining order, preventing crowds larger than 175 people, is still in place until the judge makes her ruling on July 21 during a 9 a.m. hearing.

The Jefferson County health department is asking the judge to prohibit Bandimere from hosting events without obtaining a health inspection and receiving county approval on a safety plan that would guarantee compliance. Along with crowd size requirements, Bandimere must ensure 6 feet distancing between people at the speedway.

Attorney Randy Corporon is representing Bandimere.

“It really means a lot to this family to know the amount of support in this community,” Corporon told Bandimere supporters gathered outside the Jefferson County Courthouse on Thursday.

During the hearing, the judge said she needed time to rule on the case. She noted a lack of case law surrounding health orders during pandemics.

Until she makes a ruling, Bandimere is expected to follow the current temporary restraining order (TRO) that limits crowd size. When asked, Corporon would not guarantee that the speedway would comply with the current TRO.

“It’s a lot more complicated than that,” Corporon said. “But we’re going to go because we do have a lot to talk about.”

Supporters of the speedway say the health department’s action is government overreach. They fear the restrictions will put their favorite sports venue out of business.

“That is our risk — not only for the Bandimere family — this is their life,” said Bandimere driver Lisanne Hewel. “It affects their entire family, and to see an entire family wiped out of their way of life, is heartbreaking.”

The health department, citing ongoing litigation, has not been commenting publicly on the case.

An event is scheduled at the speedway this weekend.