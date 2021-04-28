Bambu is Denver’s first Vietnamese Che drive-thru

What is Che? Che is a freshly brewed Vietnamese traditional coffees, bubble teas, and real fruit smoothies made fresh and now it’s here in Denver with the first drive-thru.

Bambu recently opened their first drive-thru in Denver and has over 70 drinks that are made with homemade ingredients and always made fresh to order.

Some of Bambu’s signature drinks includes the Bambu Special, a delightful blend of of fresh coconut, panden jelly, longan, basil seed and coconut water.

Bambu allows for fast and convenient ordering through its drive-thru, walk-up window and mobile ordering. Highlight on third-party delivery services option.

