Backyard home office

Studio Shed is a Colorado-based company who has seen explosive growth in sales for their home office offerings as well as separate dedicated spaces since the pandemic started last spring with many wanting to create a separate, detached space away from the distractions at home.



Studio Shed creates free-standing, custom-designed, prefabricated, modern backyard sheds for all different scenarios including home offices, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), wellness and fitness studios, spaces for online learning, guest rooms, greenhouses or simply adding more flexible space (and value) to homes and much more.